VIENNA Feb 18 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI)
long-term debt rating to Baa2 from Baa1, citing the execution
risks as emerging Europe's number two lender shrinks its balance
sheet drastically.
Moody's also downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the long-term
deposit and issuer ratings of RBI's unlisted parent, Raiffeisen
Zentralbank Oesterreich, it said.
Moody's cited RBI's preliminary 2014 loss of 493 million
euros and the Austrian bank's strategic review that envisions
selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and scaling back in
Russia and elsewhere to boost capital buffers.
"In Moody's opinion, the strategic realignment carries
execution risks in the current volatile market environment and
will only benefit RBI's capitalisation over time. As a result,
the group remains vulnerable to downside risk and volatility in
key markets in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth
of Independent States," it said.
It said it expected RBI to face significant capital and
profit pressures in the years to come, given ongoing challenges
in key markets including Russia and Ukraine.
"The strengthening of the Swiss franc since beginning of
2015 is likely to also slightly exacerbate capital pressures,"
it said. The currency's rise makes Swiss franc loans that became
popular in eastern Europe more expensive to service.
While RBI's plans aim to foster its capital buffers, "the
announced measures bear execution risk with their medium-term
horizon until 2017, and are associated with restructuring costs
that overall weaken RBI's earnings capacity", Moody's said.
"Additionally, the rouble devaluation will also result in
significantly lower euro-denominated earnings from the bank's
Russian banking activities, a key contributor to RBI's profits."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)