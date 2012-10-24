VIENNA Oct 24 Raiffeisen Bank International accepted nearly half the offers in its swap of notes of unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank into RBI notes, it said on Wednesday.

The Austrian bank took up offers to swap a nominal 290.3 million euros ($376.3 million) worth of notes, a participation rate of 48.4 percent, it said in a statement.

RBI planned to optimise its capital structure by asking investors to exchange an Upper Tier 2 note into a new longer dated Tier 2 security.

($1 = 0.7714 euros)