VIENNA, July 11 Austria's Raiffeisen banking
group is set to remain profitable this year unless more big hits
from Hungary emerge, senior executive Walter Rothensteiner told
a magazine.
Rothensteiner is chief executive of unlisted Raiffeisen
Zentralbank and chairman of its central and eastern
Europe arm, Raiffeisen Bank International.
Asked by Format magazine whether the CEE region was turning
from a blessing to a curse, as evidenced by rival Erste Group
Bank's warning last week that hits from Hungary and
Romania would drive it to a record 2014 loss, he said:
"Our house did not have a single year of losses in this time
(since the financial crisis erupted). That will presumably also
be the case this year if politics in Hungary become reasonable
again. We are not doing roaring trade, but are still making good
money."
A new Hungarian law that makes banks compensate customers
for loans deemed to be mispriced, will cost Austrian lenders
hundreds of millions of euros this year. RBI said this week the
law could cost it up to 160 million euros ($218 million).
More hits could arise later this year should the government
in Budapest follow through on plans to make banks convert
foreign-currency loans into forint loans.
Analysts expect RBI, which makes up the bulk of RZB's
business, to boost net income to around 516 million euros this
year from 357 million in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
