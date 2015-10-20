VIENNA Oct 20 Raiffeisen Bank International
is not planning to pay a dividend for this year and
will at most pay out a limited one next year as it keeps its
focus on bolstering its fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1
capital ratio, its chief said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an economic reporters' club, Chief Executive
Karl Sevelda said the lender was also making preparations to
break out the Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio of its
Polish unit Polbank, which it is in the process of selling.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by Shadia Nasralla)