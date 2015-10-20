(Adds quotes, detail)
By Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA Oct 20 Raiffeisen Bank International
is not planning to pay a dividend for this year and
will at most pay a small one for 2016 as it focuses on
bolstering its capital ratio, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
The lender is implementing an overhaul aimed at reducing its
balance sheet and increasing its fully loaded Common Equity Tier
1 capital ratio to 12 percent by the end of 2017 from 10.7
percent in the second quarter.
"As long as we have not reached this 12 percent our dividend
proposal will remain limited," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told
reporters, adding that he was "not unhappy" with business this
year, or with the implementation of the restructuring plan.
In Poland, where loans denominated in Swiss francs have
become a political issue ahead of a parliamentary election on
Sunday, Raiffeisen is seeking to sell its Polbank subsidiary,
the country's eighth-biggest bank by assets.
Polbank's Swiss franc loan portfolio has become a burden,
Sevelda said, adding that a Spanish and a French bank had
expressed an interest in buying the Polish lender but pulled out
because of the loans.
Raiffeisen was preparing to break out Polbank's portfolio of
franc-denominated loans as a separate legal entity so that it
could sell the bank without it, Sevelda said.
"We assume that if we break it out ... we will naturally get
better prices," he said, adding that the tender process would
have to start again. "I presume we would begin relatively soon
after the election."
Although it is selling some assets as part of its
restructuring plan, the bank is looking to expand in politically
and economically stable countries such as Slovakia, the Czech
Republic, Romania and Bulgaria, he said.
"(We are looking to) grow organically but we are also
looking at portfolios because we see a certain clean-out
operation in individual countries," he said.
In Croatia, a law passed last month that forces banks to
convert their Swiss franc loans to euros would cost the bank 60
million euros ($68 million) net, which he called a "painful
loss".
"An economy that deals with its banks this way is, we think,
ill advised," he said.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter and David Clarke)