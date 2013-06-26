VIENNA, June 26 Raiffeisen Bank International's net interest margin is set to be steady "or slightly higher" in 2013, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Wednesday, reiterating it expected net risk provisions in line with 2012 levels.

The bank had said in May its net interest margin would roughly match last year's levels.

Sevelda told shareholders that central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender would "definitely" not buy any more banks but could acquire small portfolios from other banks that scale back in the region.

He said RBI had no plans to repay soon the state aid it got from Austria. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)