BRIEF-Tisco Financial appoints Pliu Mangkornkanok as Chairman
* Approved appointment of Pliu Mangkornkanok as chairman and Hon Kit Shing as Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, March 12 Raiffeisen Bank International's 2013 profit met expectations, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday, a day after rival UniCredit Bank Austria shocked markets with a big fourth-quarter loss due to a full writeoff of goodwill.
"The 2013 profit is in line with expectations and underscores our role as Austria's most profitable large bank," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a statement conveyed by a spokeswoman.
It was not more specific. RBI results are due on March 27. The market expects 2013 net profit of around 446 million euros ($619 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Approved appointment of Pliu Mangkornkanok as chairman and Hon Kit Shing as Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded on a constructive note on Friday as new issues rallied on a boost to overall risk sentiment from Wall Street's solid performance overnight on strong corporates earnings.