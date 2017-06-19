VIENNA, June 19 Poland's June 30 deadline for an
initial public offering (IPO) of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International's Polish arm still stands but the timing
will also depend on market conditions, Raiffeisen said on
Monday.
Raiffeisen has pledged to list 15 percent of shares in
Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank
, on the Warsaw bourse, and it said on Monday it had
formally announced its intention to do so.
"The terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot
yet be communicated," Raiffeisen Bank International said in a
statement. A spokeswoman added that the Polish deadline still
stands but declined to elaborate on whether the IPO would be
completed by then.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Shadia Nasralla)