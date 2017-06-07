BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
WARSAW, June 7 Poland's financial market regulator KNF said on Wednesday that it has suspended work on the initial public offering (IPO) of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Polish unit, without providing details.
Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, is Poland's 10th largest lender by assets.
Under an agreement with the KNF, the bank was to conduct the IPO on the Warsaw bourse by June 30.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)