Poland extends deadline for Raiffeisen unit IPO to May 2018

WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poland's financial sector regulator KNF has extended the deadline for Raiffeisen's local unit initial public offering by almost a year to May 15, 2018, the KNF said on Tuesday night.

KNF also said in a statement that it hoped that Raiffeisen will consider increasing planned free-float of Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA known as Raiffeisen Polbank above 15 percent and include new shares in the IPO, on top of existing ones.

It also said it hoped Raiffeisen will offer the unit's shares to individual investors. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Himani Sarkar)