WARSAW/VIENNA, March 10 Raiffeisen Bank
International plans to lay off around 11 percent of
its workforce in Poland this year as part of a restructuring and
after a raft of new costs, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Raiffeisen Polbank along with other banks face increased
payments to the bank guarantee and creditor support funds, while
the eurosceptic Polish government formed by the Law and Justice
(PiS) party introduced a bank levy in February to finance its
broad social spending agenda.
In response, some lenders have started raising service fees
and laying off staff.
"Talks are being conducted with unions now. The plan is to
make 500 people redundant. Personnel costs are among the biggest
costs for the bank and the bank is looking for serious savings,"
a Raiffeisen Polbank source told Reuters, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
As of the end of 2015, Raiffeisen Polbank employed 4,644
people.
The bank has cut costs and its workforce since it merged
with Eurobank EFG in 2013 but its cost to income ratio of 70.7
percent is higher than the median for the Polish banking sector
which is 62.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
average for the European banking sector is 72.1 percent.
Last year the listed banking sector in Poland lost
almost a quarter of its stock market value as record-low
interest rates together with increased regulatory payments
dented profits.
On top of that PiS, which has built its economic platform
around the promise of more economic equality and welfare hikes
at the expense of large corporations, plans to force banks to
convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at a cost
of up to 60 billion zlotys ($15.23 billion).
RBI is in talks with the Polish banking regulator about
splitting off its Swiss franc portfolio with a view to selling
Polbank.
