(Adds quotes, political context, comparative data on costs)

WARSAW/VIENNA, March 10 Raiffeisen Bank International plans to lay off around 11 percent of its workforce in Poland this year as part of a restructuring and after a raft of new costs, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Raiffeisen Polbank along with other banks face increased payments to the bank guarantee and creditor support funds, while the eurosceptic Polish government formed by the Law and Justice (PiS) party introduced a bank levy in February to finance its broad social spending agenda.

In response, some lenders have started raising service fees and laying off staff.

"Talks are being conducted with unions now. The plan is to make 500 people redundant. Personnel costs are among the biggest costs for the bank and the bank is looking for serious savings," a Raiffeisen Polbank source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As of the end of 2015, Raiffeisen Polbank employed 4,644 people.

The bank has cut costs and its workforce since it merged with Eurobank EFG in 2013 but its cost to income ratio of 70.7 percent is higher than the median for the Polish banking sector which is 62.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The average for the European banking sector is 72.1 percent.

Last year the listed banking sector in Poland lost almost a quarter of its stock market value as record-low interest rates together with increased regulatory payments dented profits.

On top of that PiS, which has built its economic platform around the promise of more economic equality and welfare hikes at the expense of large corporations, plans to force banks to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at a cost of up to 60 billion zlotys ($15.23 billion).

RBI is in talks with the Polish banking regulator about splitting off its Swiss franc portfolio with a view to selling Polbank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)