BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
VIENNA, April 30 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International has closed its acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Polbank, the Polish arm of Greek EFG Eurobank Ergasias, for 460 million euros ($609.9 million)in cash, RBI said on Monday.
Last year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy the 70 percent stake in Polbank for 490 million euros.
"The implied price/book multiple for 100 percent amounts to 1.5 and may become lower, depending on Polbank's equity per closing statements. The calculation already takes into account an agreed indirect further reduction in price of 30 million euros," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.