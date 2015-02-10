* Says primary goal is 12 percent core capital ratio

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Feb 10 Raiffeisen Bank International will put strengthening its capital position ahead of dividend payouts, it said on Tuesday, as emerging Europe's second-biggest lender scales back following decades of expansion in central and eastern Europe.

The revamp will see the Austrian bank sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia in a drive to boost a key capital target to 12 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by the end of 2017 from 10 percent now.

Raiffeisen shares, which hit record lows last month amid concerns about its financial strength, rose as much as 9.2 percent and were up 7.5 percent at 12.245 euros by 1410 GMT, within a bank sector index up 0.6 percent.

The bank, which trails only UniCredit Bank Austria in the region, will not pay shareholders a dividend on 2014 results, when it lost nearly 500 million euros ($565 million) amid hits from Ukraine and Hungary.

It is counting on retained earnings to boost its capital ratio by around 1.2 percentage points, which means it will be careful about payouts to shareholders led by Raiffeisen Zentralbank, its unlisted parent.

"The primary goal is to achieve a 12 percent common equity tier 1 ratio," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a conference call with analysts that the bank said drew 1,100 listeners.

"On the long run I could imagine that we could agree -- but course this has to be discussed also with our supervisory board -- on a payout ratio maybe of around 20 to 25 percent (of earnings)," he added.

Top Raiffeisen officials, who won't get a bonus after the 2014 loss, said they picked the 12 percent target after informal signals from regulators that this would be the new normal for all big banks in Europe.

The group gave no forecasts for this year ahead of full results next month, but said most markets held up well last year. Its Russian business made a 342 million euro profit, and earned more than 30 million in January, it said.

Raiffeisen said the sale of its Slovenian unit was at an advanced stage and it was confident of getting a "decent" price above book value for its Polish arm, which has 1.44 billion euros in equity.

However, Credit Suisse analysts were concerned whether the planned reduction in RWAs would be fast enough for regulators, or to boost the profitability levels of the remaining business. They rate the stock "neutral".

Raiffeisen said it aimed to cut costs by 20 percent from their level at the end of last year as part of the revamp, which would trigger 500-550 million euros in restructuring costs.

($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)