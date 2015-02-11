(Adds quotes and background)

WARSAW Feb 11 Poland's No.2 lender, Bank Pekao , signalled interest in buying smaller rival from Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), but said the price the Austrians expect to fetch for Raiffeisen Polbank is too high.

RBI's revamp will see the troubled Austrian bank sell its Polish arm, the country's seventh largest bank, as well scaling back elsewhere in eastern Europe to build up its capital.

The Austrian bank said it was confident of getting a "decent" price above book value for its Polish arm, which has a book value of 1.44 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

The CEO of Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit , said the Polish financial regulator should allow the bank to buy a smaller rival.

"Taking into account that we have the highest Core Tier 1 ratio, it's logical to expect that the regulator will not have anything against it" Pekao head Luigi Lovaglio told reporters.

"If we're sure that it would add value, fit our strategy, and the price is right, we'll do everything to reach our goal," Lovaglio said, asked about his bank's interest in Polbank.

He also said that the price requested is too high for Pekao.

"Paying more than the book value is not our strategy," Lovaglio said referring to RBI's expectations.

Poland's banking sector has lost more than 4 percent of its stockmarket value so far this year as investors sell lenders heavily exposed to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages. Pekao is one of the less exposed, but Swiss franc mortgages comprise more than a third of Polbank's loan book. ($1 = 0.8845 euros)