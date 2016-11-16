VIENNA Nov 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's third-quarter net profit beat analysts' forecasts, helped by shrinking write-downs, the company said on Wednesday, but it remained tight-lipped about its planned merger with its parent company.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank have decided in principle to merge as part of en effort to bolster RZB's capital buffer after they came third-last in a stress test of major European lenders this year.

Net profit came in at 184 million euros ($197.7 million) in the three months to the end of September, well above analysts' average forecast of 60 million euros in a Reuters poll. Net provisioning for impairment losses was 100 million euros, far less than the 297 million euros posted in the second quarter.

