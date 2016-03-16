VIENNA, March 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said on Wednesday it was sticking to its strategy in markets including Poland as it announced results that included net profit slightly lower than in preliminary figures released last month.

Net profit for 2015 came in at 379 million euros ($420.2 million), RBI said, compared with a figure of 383 million euros announced in February.

RBI, whose results were helped by financial supervisors asking it to shift some write-downs into 2014's books and the deferral of restructuring costs until this year, said it expected lower net provisioning for impairment losses in 2016. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)