VIENNA Feb 8 Raiffeisen Bank International's fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.

Its full-year profit after tax reached 574 million euros ($613.55 million), up from 435 million a year earlier as its net provisioning for impairment losses shrank by around 40 percent to 754 million euros.

RBI is set to merge with its majority owner RZB, which is designed to bolster RZB's capital buffer. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)