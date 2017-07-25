Raiffeisen expects Q2 profit to triple to 365 million euros

VIENNA, July 25 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) expects its second-quarter profit to roughly triple to 365 million euros ($425.15 million) thanks to shrinking net provisioning for impairment losses, it said on Tuesday.

Net provisioning for impairment losses in the first half of 2017 shrank to 75 million euros after 403 million in the previous year, leading RBI to expect a first-half profit of 585 million euros.

RBI said it would release full results on Aug. 10. ($1 = 0.8585 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)