* Initial plan was to sell Polbank by 2016

* Sale complicated by Swiss franc-denominated loans issue

* CFO says reaching CET 1 target not dependent on sale (Adds that could keep Polbank)

VIENNA, March 16 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International might have to keep its Polish bank indefinitely, having failed to sell it last year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Wednesday, adding that its solvency capital target would not be affected.

RBI is in talks with the Polish banking regulator about splitting off its Swiss franc-denominated home loans portfolio with a view to selling Raiffeisen Polbank, which it bought in 2012 and ranks as Poland's eighth biggest lender.

Poland's government wants to force banks to convert their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at a collective cost of up to 60 billion zlotys ($15 billion).

"Generally, we want to sell the (Polish) bank, but not in any circumstances and at any price. We cannot rule out that we will not sell Polbank in the coming months or years," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told reporters.

Polbank, along with other Polish banks, faces increased payments to the bank guarantee and creditor support funds, while the eurosceptic Polish government formed by the Law and Justice (PiS) party imposed a new bank levy in February to finance its broad social spending agenda.

"The investment climate has not improved," Sevelda said.

Turning to the group's current performance, Sevelda said he expects RBI to make a profit this year but a dividend was "unlikely".

Last year Raiffeisen said it made a net profit of 379 million euros ($420 million), which compared with a preliminary figure of 383 million euros announced in February.

RBI said it was on target to reach a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) solvency capital ratio of 12 percent of risk-adjusted assets by the end of 2017. It stood at 11.5 percent at the end of last year.

"We don't need to sell Polbank to reach the 12-percent quota. Nevertheless we believe that, strategically, it makes sense (to sell it)," Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)