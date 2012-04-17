VIENNA, April 17 Pretax profit at Austrian
lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank fell 12 percent in 2011
as a loss in Hungary offset strong business in Russia, Slovakia
and Austria, it said on Tuesday.
The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) reiterated RBI's comments last month that the
group was within reach of hitting the European Banking
Authority's 9 percent core capital target by mid-year.
Pretax profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.49 billion)
reflected patchy developments among its markets, it said.
"In several countries, substantial increases were registered
in income - in particular in Russia (+63 percent to 434 million
euros) and in Slovakia (+51 percent to 185 million), as well as
in Austria and Asia. In Hungary, by contrast, a pretax loss of
373 million was reported," it said.
It cited Hungary's move to let holders of foreign-currency
loans repay them at below-market exchange rates as well as "a
further decline in the quality of the loan portfolio due to the
difficult economic environment".
Group profit after tax fell 37.6 percent to 728 million
euros as its tax bill swelled. Consolidated profit after
minority interests rose more than a third to 472 million.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)