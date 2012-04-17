VIENNA, April 17 Pretax profit at Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank fell 12 percent in 2011 as a loss in Hungary offset strong business in Russia, Slovakia and Austria, it said on Tuesday.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) reiterated RBI's comments last month that the group was within reach of hitting the European Banking Authority's 9 percent core capital target by mid-year.

Pretax profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.49 billion) reflected patchy developments among its markets, it said.

"In several countries, substantial increases were registered in income - in particular in Russia (+63 percent to 434 million euros) and in Slovakia (+51 percent to 185 million), as well as in Austria and Asia. In Hungary, by contrast, a pretax loss of 373 million was reported," it said.

It cited Hungary's move to let holders of foreign-currency loans repay them at below-market exchange rates as well as "a further decline in the quality of the loan portfolio due to the difficult economic environment".

Group profit after tax fell 37.6 percent to 728 million euros as its tax bill swelled. Consolidated profit after minority interests rose more than a third to 472 million.

($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)