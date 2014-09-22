VIENNA, Sept 22 Hits from Ukraine and Hungary
will likely push Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International
to its first-ever annual loss in 2014, it said late on
Monday.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender revised its outlook
to see 2014 risk provisions of 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion euros
($2.18 billion), up from its previous forecast of 1.3-1.4
billion, "primarily due to higher expected risk costs in Ukraine
in light of ongoing political tensions in the region".
This would trigger a review of how to value remaining
intangibles at its Ukrainian unit Raiffeisen Bank Aval, which
could result in an additional write-down of up to 60 million
euros, it said in a statement.
In Hungary, legislation forcing banks to compensate
customers for what the government called mispriced loans meant
RBI expected total costs of up to 240 million euros, of which it
had booked 67 million in the second quarter with the rest to
come in the second half, it said.
"As a consequence of the latest developments, a negative
result for 2014 is to be expected," it said without being more
specific.
"Aside from these extraordinary charges, underlying
operating performance remains stable. For 2015 RBI expects a
consolidated profit in the mid-triple-digit millions," it added.
RBI also lowered its mid-term target for return on equity
before tax to around 14 percent from the 15 percent it had seen
before, and its goal for consolidated return on equity to around
11 percent from 12 percent before.
A spokeswoman said it was too early to say what effect the
changed outlook would have on its dividend but RBI planned to
pay the dividend due on non-voting capital it has repaid the
state and private investors this year.
Austrian peer Erste Group is also headed for a
record loss in 2014 as its cleans up all its balance sheet
problems in central and eastern Europe.
($1 = 0.7786 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Andrew Hay)