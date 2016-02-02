(Adds CEO comments, details, background)
VIENNA Feb 2 Central and eastern European
lender Raiffeisen Bank International said it would
easily meet a capital target that is part of a restructuring
plan, after publishing full-year results that included a strong
performance in Russia.
RBI announced late on Monday a preliminary net profit of 383
million euros ($417.9 million) for 2015, which was helped by
banking supervisors asking it to reallocate write-downs to its
2014 balance sheet. This widened a 2014 net loss to 617 million
euros from the 493 million previously announced.
A full break-down of 2015 earnings and an outlook for the
year ahead would have to wait until the final results for 2015
are announced in March, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a
conference call on Tuesday.
Net profit from Russia was 387 million euros in 2015,
Sevelda said, adding that results in the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Hungary were also "quite satisfying".
Sevelda said RBI was committed to a restructuring plan aimed
at shrinking its balance sheet and bolstering its common equity
tier 1 capital ratio to 12 percent by 2017. Its 2015 results
showed the ratio was already 11.5 percent.
"The execution of all of the measures included should result
in a fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio ... comfortably
above the 12 percent target by the end of 2017," he said.
Ukraine, however, had failed to make a profit and the bank
was still in talks with regulators on how to separate a
portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated loans ahead of a planned
sale of its Polish unit, Sevelda and finance chief Martin Gruell
said.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Susan Thomas)