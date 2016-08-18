* Net profit falls short of consensus forecast
* Fully-loaded CET 1 capital ratio rises to 12.2 pct
* Decision on merger with parent RZB expected end-Sept
VIENNA, Aug 18 Second-quarter net profit at
central and eastern Europe specialist Raiffeisen Bank
International fell short of forecasts on Thursday but
a more robust capital position helped ease fears about its weak
performance in a European stress test.
The results were the bank's last before it and its parent
Raiffeisen Zentralbank decide whether to merge, a move
aimed largely at bolstering RZB's capital. The decision is due
in the second half of September, it said.
The two banks were jointly subjected to a stress test of 51
major European banks this year and came third from last in terms
of core capital remaining at the end of the exercise.
"The numbers were even weaker than the consensus (forecast)
but there are not any big negative surprises," Kepler Cheuvreux
analyst Thomas Neuhold said, adding that the results had done
away with at least one concern.
"There was always the fear in the market among investors
that Raiffeisen might need to carry out a capital increase. I
believe that really is no longer an issue," he said.
Net profit fell to 96 million euros ($108.6 million) in the
three months to the end of June from 192 million euros in the
same period last year, partly due to one-off effects such as
booking an extra 38 million euros in income taxes.
That was significantly below an average forecast of 141
million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. But a fall in
Raiffeisen's proportion of bad loans as well as an improvement
in its core capital, a measure of financial strength, provided
some reassurance over the bank's solidity, analysts said.
The bank's shares see-sawed in morning trading, rising as
much as 3 percent before turning negative on the day. By 0920
GMT the stock was down 1.9 percent at 11.54 euros.
"The ongoing low interest rate environment - both in the
euro area and in other RBI markets - again weighed on the
group's interest income in the first half of 2016," Raiffeisen
Bank International (RBI) said in a statement.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned
and paid out, fell roughly 14 percent year-on-year to 738
million euros in the second quarter, slightly below an average
forecast of 749 million euros in the Reuters poll.
The bank's closely-watched fully-loaded common equity tier 1
capital ratio jumped to 12.2 percent at the end of the quarter
from 11.5 percent three months earlier. Its non-performing loans
ratio also improved by a point to 10.4 percent.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke and Jane
Merriman)