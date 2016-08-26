(Adds revision of old CET 1 ratio, background)

Aug 26 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :

* Says H1 net profit 12 million euros ($13.5 million)

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 10.6 pct at end-H1

* Says revises fully loaded CET 1 ratio at end-2015 down to 9.9 pct from previously reported 10.3 pct

* Spokeswoman says reasons for revision are reassessment of risk provisions under IRB accounting method and a change in assessment of Uniqa stake

* Spokeswoman says both changes had roughly equal effect on CET 1 ratio and were made after consultation with regulators

* Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its listed unit Raiffeisen Bank International came third-last in a stress test of major European lenders and are considering merging, primarily to bolster RZB's capital buffer

* Says negative effect from sale of Uniqa stake is already included in RZB's half-year results in the amount of 126 million eur

* Says after the law on Austrian bank tax becomes effective, the group expects annual payments of approximately 20 mln eur, starting in 2017

* Says under reformed Austrian bank tax Austrian banks are to make a one-off payment which will amount to around 145 million eur for RZB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros)