VIENNA, April 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen
Zentralbank boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio by
1.8 percentage points to 10.9 percent of risk-weighted assets at
the end of 2012 under Austrian definitions of capital, it said
on Tuesday.
The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
did not give an end-year core tier 1 ratio under
European Banking Authority definitions. It had been 10.0 percent
at mid-2012, or 10.6 percent including net profit, well above
the EBA's 9 percent minimum for major banks.
"RZB has successfully followed the objective of satisfying
the EBA requirements without the help of the state or having to
resort to the capital market," Chief Executive Walter
Rothensteiner said in a statement.
