VIENNA, April 9 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank will not pay a dividend on 2014 results after swinging to a loss of 323 million euros ($347.7 million), it said.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) published its results on Thursday in the official gazette of the Wiener Zeitung paper. RBI had already reported a 2014 loss of 493 million euros and said it would not pay a dividend.

