VIENNA Aug 21 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International boosted second-quarter net profit to 183 million euros ($242 million), easily beating market expectations, as net interest income rose more than expected and risk provisions came in lower than thought.

Central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender reiterated its 2014 outlook on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minority interests to rise 2.5 percent to 123 million euros.

