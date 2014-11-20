VIENNA Nov 20 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) swung to a third-quarter loss of 119 million euros ($149.3 million) as problems in Ukraine and Hungary weighed on results, emerging Europe's second-biggest Western lender said on Thursday.

It reiterated its outlook that it would post a 2014 loss that it did not specify, then rebound to a 2015 profit in the "mid-triple-digit millions" of euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a third-quarter consolidated loss of 170 million euros, while a consensus compiled by RBI itself saw the loss at 137 million.

