VIENNA Aug 29 Profits at Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International more than halved to 160 million euros ($201.1 million) in the second quarter, the bank reported on Wednesday, just ahead of the average market forecast of 155 million euros.

It said it saw stable business volumes this year but expected a slight increase in the volume of non-performing loans in the second half of 2012 while its net provisioning ratio should remain stable or increase slightly.

"Depending on market developments, a capital increase continues to be a possible option," it said, reiterating its previous stance. ($1=0.7958 euros)