VIENNA May 28 First-quarter profit at Raiffeisen Bank International fell to 157 million euros ($203.1 million), roughly in line with market estimates, as net interest income edged lower and provisions for bad debt rose less than expected.

It stuck to its outlook that its net provisioning requirment this year would be similar to that in 2012 and that it planned a slight increase in loans and advances to customers. It reiterated on Tuesday that a capital increase was an option depending on market conditions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities of 150 million euros, down 72 percent from a year-earlier period when one-off income flattered results.

