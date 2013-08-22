VIENNA Aug 22 Second-quarter profit at
Raiffeisen Bank International fell by a quarter to 120
million euros ($160 million), emerging Europe's second-biggest
lender said on Thursday, missing market estimates.
It stuck to its outlook that its net provisioning
requirement this year would be similar to that in 2012 but now
said loans and advances to customers would be steady rather than
rise. It reiterated on Thursday that a capital increase was an
option depending on market conditions.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net
profit after minorities to fall 10 percent to 144 million euros.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)