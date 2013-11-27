VIENNA Nov 27 Third-quarter net profit at Raiffeisen Bank International fell 5.6 percent to 134 million euros ($182 million), central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender said on Wednesday, beating expectations thanks to good interest income.

It stuck to its outlook that its 2013 net provisioning requirement would rise to as much as 1.2 billion euros amid "tense" markets and that loans and advances to customers would be steady. It reiterated that a capital increase was an option depending on market conditions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to fall by a fifth to 113 million euros. RBI had compiled its own consensus forecasts that saw net profit of 127 million.

($1 = 0.7374 euros)

