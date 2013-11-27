VIENNA Nov 27 Raiffeisen Bank International
expects a slight increase in demand for loans in its
core markets next year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on a
conference call.
RBI, whose core markets are in central and eastern Europe
and Austria, earlier on Wednesday reported third-quarter results
including a rise in its non-performing loan ratio to 10.3
percent at end-September from 9.8 percent at end-2012.
Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said it was difficult to
say if non-performing loans had peaked.
"Unfortunately, the non-performing loans are four to six
quarters behind the normal development so we still feel some
pressure," he said. "Corporate is volatile; retail seems to be
fine now."
