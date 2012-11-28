VIENNA Nov 28 Emerging Europe lender Raiffeisen Bank International expects a stable volume of business in 2012 and a small increase in non-performing loans in the next months, it said on Wednesday.

The Austria-based bank said bank levies in Austria and central and Eastern Europe would probably have a negative effect on earnings of 160 million euros ($207 million) this year.

The bank reiterated that a capital increase continued to be an option, depending on market conditions.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)