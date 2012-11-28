VIENNA Nov 28 Emerging Europe lender Raiffeisen
Bank International expects a stable volume of business
in 2012 and a small increase in non-performing loans in the next
months, it said on Wednesday.
The Austria-based bank said bank levies in Austria and
central and Eastern Europe would probably have a negative effect
on earnings of 160 million euros ($207 million) this year.
The bank reiterated that a capital increase continued to be
an option, depending on market conditions.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
