VIENNA Aug 21 Austria's Raiffeisen group is confident it will pass health checks being conducted of large European banks' balance sheets, its chief risk officer said on Thursday.

"Clearly," Johann Strobl told a news conference when asked if the group expected to pass a stress test whose results are due in October.

The European Central Bank is leading Asset Quality Review (AQR) health checks of major euro zone banks, including Raiffeisen Bank International's unlisted parent, Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

The results will then be subjected to a stress test. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)