BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
VIENNA, March 27 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International put its total Ukraine exposure at 5.13 billion euros ($7.07 billion) as of the end of February.
Its government bond holdings amounted to 399 million euros as of March 13, while it described its liquidity position there as "currently stable".
Raiffeisen made a profit of 101 million euros last year in Ukraine, which is locked in a confrontation with Russia over Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Crimea contributes less than 2 percent of its profit in Ukraine, it said in slides prepared for an analyst call.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment