VIENNA, March 27 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International put its total Ukraine exposure at 5.13 billion euros ($7.07 billion) as of the end of February.

Its government bond holdings amounted to 399 million euros as of March 13, while it described its liquidity position there as "currently stable".

Raiffeisen made a profit of 101 million euros last year in Ukraine, which is locked in a confrontation with Russia over Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Crimea contributes less than 2 percent of its profit in Ukraine, it said in slides prepared for an analyst call.

