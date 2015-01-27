VIENNA Jan 27 Raiffeisen Bank International has no desire to exit the Russian market, its chief executive was quoted as saying in response to market rumours it could sell its lucrative Russian business.

The Austrian lender has "absolutely no intention to sell our Russian bank", Der Standard quoted Karl Sevelda as saying in a report printed on Tuesday.

He was responding to Russian media reports that Raiffeisen was in talks with Alfa Bank about a potential sale.

Sevelda was quoted as dismissing "unfounded rumours" and saying Raiffeisen had "absolutely no contact" with Alfa Group.

Raiffeisen, which is conducting a strategic review of its portfolio, said this month an expected loss for 2014 could surpass 500 million euros ($561.5 million) if it had to write down goodwill in Russia, its single most profitable market.

Raiffeisen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)