BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday it had no intention of selling its Russia unit Raiffeisenbank Russia, after Bloomberg News reported that it could sell that unit instead of its Polish one.
"RBI does not have any intention to sell Raiffeisenbank Russia," the company said in an emailed statement. "Raiffeisenbank Russia is an important contributor to the group's results." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016