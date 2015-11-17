VIENNA Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday it had no intention of selling its Russia unit Raiffeisenbank Russia, after Bloomberg News reported that it could sell that unit instead of its Polish one.

"RBI does not have any intention to sell Raiffeisenbank Russia," the company said in an emailed statement. "Raiffeisenbank Russia is an important contributor to the group's results." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)