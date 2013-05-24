VIENNA May 24 Raiffeisen Bank International
Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said he offered to
resign to protect the bank from a harmful debate over his
private investments, which he defended before reporters on
Friday.
"Given the media reports, I soon became aware that, despite
the facts, a debate was taking place that threatened to do
massive harm to my company," he told a room packed with
journalists and television cameras.
He took no questions about his offshore property deals,
which are now the subject of reviews by the bank itself and
regulators.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)