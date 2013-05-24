VIENNA May 24 Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said he offered to resign to protect the bank from a harmful debate over his private investments, which he defended before reporters on Friday.

"Given the media reports, I soon became aware that, despite the facts, a debate was taking place that threatened to do massive harm to my company," he told a room packed with journalists and television cameras.

He took no questions about his offshore property deals, which are now the subject of reviews by the bank itself and regulators. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)