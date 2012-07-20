VIENNA, July 20 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International has no plans to increase capital further
given adverse market conditions, chief executive Herbert Stepic
told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper.
"I have to say honestly that I do not think this makes
sense, especially at a time when market conditions argue against
raising capital," he was quoted as saying in an interview
published on Friday.
He was responding to a question about whether RBI would act
on the central bank's call for domestic banks to strengthen
balance sheets that are relatively undercapitalised when
compared with international peers.
The Raiffeisen group hit the target for banks to have core
tier one capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets
by mid-2012 as defined by the European Banking Authority.
It has said a capital increase at RBI was a potential option
should conditions allow.
Asked about the situation in Hungary, Stepic said the
situation remained tense and reiterated it expected its unit
there to lose money this year although it would not need another
capital injection in 2012.
He cited initial estimates that a new transaction tax the
Hungarian government plans would cost RBI "somewhat more than 30
million euros" ($37 million).
The new tax on financial transactions, to take effect from
2013, is a mainstay of efforts by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to
rein in a chronic budget deficit while the economy slows.
($1 = 0.8156 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)