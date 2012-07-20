VIENNA, July 20 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International has no plans to increase capital further given adverse market conditions, chief executive Herbert Stepic told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper.

"I have to say honestly that I do not think this makes sense, especially at a time when market conditions argue against raising capital," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Friday.

He was responding to a question about whether RBI would act on the central bank's call for domestic banks to strengthen balance sheets that are relatively undercapitalised when compared with international peers.

The Raiffeisen group hit the target for banks to have core tier one capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012 as defined by the European Banking Authority.

It has said a capital increase at RBI was a potential option should conditions allow.

Asked about the situation in Hungary, Stepic said the situation remained tense and reiterated it expected its unit there to lose money this year although it would not need another capital injection in 2012.

He cited initial estimates that a new transaction tax the Hungarian government plans would cost RBI "somewhat more than 30 million euros" ($37 million).

The new tax on financial transactions, to take effect from 2013, is a mainstay of efforts by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to rein in a chronic budget deficit while the economy slows. ($1 = 0.8156 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)