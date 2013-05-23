VIENNA May 23 Austria's central bank is to investigate personal property deals by Raiffeisen Bank International's chief executive after media reports he had made use of front companies.

In a career spanning decades at the group, Herbert Stepic, 66, forged Raiffeisen into central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender and he remains a towering figure at the bank. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The central bank will look into the matter along with the Financial Market Authority, which shares oversight of Austria's banks, Governor Ewald Nowotny told a news conference.

"We have to evaluate this based on facts, not a newspaper report," he said.

Raiffeisen Bank International's chairman, Walter Rothensteiner, also said he would review the facts and discuss them with the board.

Austrian magazine News reported the deals after Stepic was named in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists' Offshore Leaks project, a campaign to expose the owners of trusts in tax havens.

Stepic has not denied the deals, but has said he did not need to notify his bank or regulators about the purchase of three flats in Singapore through what he called "project companies" in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The money used to buy the flats had already been taxed in Austria, he said.

Banking sources said the bank's own review of Stepic's deals could take until late next week. Raiffeisen has said it is looking into whether Stepic had complied with the law and internal guidelines.

A burly man with a trader's quick instincts and a booming voice, Stepic is very much the public face of his bank, which is closely aligned with the conservative People's Party, junior partner in Austria's ruling coalition. Stepic's contract runs until the end of 2015.

Stepic's deputy is Karl Sevelda, 63, who is in charge of corporate clients. He tends to shun the limelight as much as it is sought by Stepic, who relishes promoting his charitable foundation and showing off his collection of African art.

The Financial Market Authority investigated Stepic last year over a reported real estate deal in Serbia financed with a loan that went sour, but the regulator took no action because Stepic had exited the investment, an FMA spokesman said.

Asked why he did not make public the firms he had used for the latest transactions, Stepic said the arrangement was offered as standard by Swiss bank UBS to preserve the privacy of customers. UBS declined to comment.

Stepic said he had always acted in line with tax regulations when it came to income from a property sale.

Austrian bank executives can in principle invest their own money as they see fit as long as they uphold required standards for orderly business and personal reliability, the FMA says.

But those who use deals to circumvent the law, avoid tax or launder money are subject to review. Whether bankers need to inform employers of deals transacted on their own account depends on banks' internal guidelines.

Stepic made headlines in April when he returned 2 million euros ($2.6 million) of his 2012 pay package, saying he felt obliged to cut his overly generous compensation.

($1 = 0.7766 euros) (Editing by Matthew Tostevin)