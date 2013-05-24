FRANKFURT May 24 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International said its Chief Executive Herbert Stepic
had offered to resign for personal reasons.
The bank said on Friday the responsible committees at RBI
would promptly consider this proposal, adding Stepic would
remain CEO until the committee reached a final decision.
Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said on
Thursday that the central bank is to investigate personal
property deals by Stepic after media reports he had made use of
front companies.
Stepic has denied any wrongdoing.
