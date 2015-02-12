VIENNA Feb 12 Shares in Eastern Europe-focused Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) leapt more than 11 percent to two-month highs on Thursday after details of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine emerged.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday, after marathon peace talks with the Russian, French and German leaders, that a general ceasefire would come into force on Sunday in Ukraine's east, where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)