(Adds detail, quotes, background)
VIENNA Dec 17 Raiffeisen Bank International
has presented a plan to Polish banking regulator KNF
for the sale of its Polish unit Polbank and is awaiting
approval, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said.
RBI intends to sell Polbank as part of a restructuring plan
aimed at shrinking its balance sheet and bolstering its core
capital ratio. It has decided to strip out Polbank's Swiss franc
mortgage portfolio and sell the business without it.
"I am expecting offers," Sevelda told reporters, adding that
once the bank had approval from KNF it would begin the sale
process. The company has received enquiries from European banks,
some of which are active in Poland, he added.
Raiffeisen Polbank is Poland's ninth biggest bank by assets,
with a book value of 6 billion Polish zlotys ($1.5 billion) Its
Swiss franc mortgage portfolio is one of the largest in Poland,
worth an estimated 12.5 billion zlotys.
Speaking at a company event in Vienna on Thursday, Sevelda
said he expected 2016 to be "a good year", adding that RBI had
no plans for any more branch closures in Russia beyond this
year's 34. He also said he hoped to return to profit in Ukraine.
"I am confident that in most regions growth will provide us
with a fair wind," he said. "In central and eastern Europe we
expect robust growth, and an end to the recession in Ukraine."
At the same event, the head of Raiffeisen Zentralbank
, the unlisted majority owner of RBI, declined to
comment on reports of a possible merger within the Raiffeisen
group of banks.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois
Murphy; editing by Shadia Nasralla and Elaine Hardcastle)