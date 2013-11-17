(Adds more quotes, details, background on eastern Europe)

* CEO says potential buyers of Aval enquiring "all the time"

* Sees no rush for capital increase

* Plans to remain a dividend stock

BUCHAREST, Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank International is in talks to sell its Ukrainian unit, its chief executive said, as the bank seeks ways to raise about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to pay back state aid and meet new capital regulations.

"We are constantly testing the environment in which we are acting and naturally we also hold talks - but we will decide when the time is right," Karl Sevelda told Austrian journalists in Bucharest in remarks embargoed for Sunday.

"Of course, some markets are under special review," he said, adding that interested parties were enquiring about buying the Aval unit "all the time".

Forbes magazine wrote recently there were two potential buyers for RBI's Aval, which made a profit of 33 million euros in 2012.

Raiffeisen, which competes with UniCredit's Bank Austria and Austrian peer Erste Group Bank in central and eastern Europe (CEE), has written down Aval to zero in stages since buying it for $1.05 billion in 2005.

Investors, already put off by corruption in Ukraine, fear the country may now face a trade war with neighbouring Russia, which is angered by Ukraine's plans to sign free-trade agreements with the European Union this month.

Erste has already pulled out of Ukraine, and Bank Austria is considering the sale of its Ukrainian unit, Ukrsotsbank, which it bought in 2008.

Sevelda said RBI planned to remain in growth markets like Poland, Russia and Romania - where it is the fourth-largest player and made a profit of 86 million euros last year.

Central Europe's $1.3 trillion economy staged a robust recovery in the third quarter, supported by an incipient revival in demand from the neighbouring euro zone.

NO STRESS

A sale of Aval could help RBI's balance sheet as it prepares to pay back state aid of 1.75 billion euros by 2017, for which it is expected to carry out a capital increase.

Sevelda said RBI, which is 78 percent owned by the politically powerful unlisted Raiffeisen Zentralbank, was in no hurry to do this - though that remained an option.

"I see no reason to create stress about a capital increase. We are checking the markets and will do this in agreement with our main shareholder. The timing and the volume remain open," he said.

He added that the bank had no plans for a deep cut in or scrapping of its dividend. "We were always a dividend stock and that's what we want to remain," he said.

RBI raised its dividend to 1.17 euros per share in 2012 from 1.05 euros in 2011, although its profit fell by a quarter. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)