* Withdrawal from Hungary, Slovenia, Ukraine cannot be
excluded
* No decision yet on selling Ukrainian Aval bank
* In dialogue with parties interested in Aval
VIENNA, Nov 18 Raiffeisen Bank International
said on Monday it could not rule out an exit from
Hungary, Slovenia or Ukraine though it had no definite plans to
sell its units in those markets.
"In addition to the Ukraine, markets such as Hungary and
Slovenia are currently under special review and a withdrawal
from these markets cannot be excluded," the Austrian bank that
is emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said in a statement.
RBI had previously said it wanted to scale back in some
markets including Hungary, where it made a loss of 174 million
euros ($234 million) in 2012 and may face further losses if new
laws to help foreign-currency borrowers are passed.
Like its rivals, UniCredit's Bank Austria and
Erste Bank, RBI has extensive operations in central
and eastern Europe, where growth rates far surpassed those at
home until a euro zone crisis spread to neighbouring economies.
RBI stressed it had no agreement to sell its Ukrainian bank,
Aval, after telling journalists at the weekend it was in talks
with interested parties but had made no decision.
"Various parties with interest in purchasing Raiffeisen Bank
Aval have approached RBI," it said in a statement on Monday that
it said it issued to clarify its position and avoid creating
false expectations among investors.
"Dialogues have been entered into with these parties, in
order for the offers to be evaluated and a basis to be
established for a decision as to whether and at which price the
Raiffeisen Bank Aval could be sold," it said.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
