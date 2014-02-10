VIENNA Feb 10 Raiffeisen Bank International
has received 12 offers for its bank business in
Ukraine, which is under review as the Austrian lender focuses on
six core markets, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a newspaper.
"We are holding talks with interested parties. There were 12
offers initially. We excluded a few. A few of the interested
parties are conducting due diligence," Sevelda said in Austrian
daily Die Presse on Monday, addingthat a sale is not definite.
He said that the Austrian bank's Ukraine business made a
profit of 90 million euros ($122.6 million) last year and had a
book value of about 820 million euros
Central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender said last
year that it could exit Slovenia, Ukraine and Hungary but had no
definite plans to do so.
Sevelda told the newspaper that a sale of the business in
Hungary was "off the table" after it had reviewed offers that
did not meet its expectations.
"I think the worst is over in Hungary," he said, adding that
officials there realised that a healthy banking sector is key to
having a sound economy.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)