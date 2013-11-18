(Repeats to attach to alerts)
VIENNA Nov 18 Raiffeisen Bank International
said on Monday it had no fixed plan to sell its
Ukrainian unit, although it was in talks with various interested
parties.
RBI's chief executive had told journalists in Bucharest at
the weekend that it was in talks to sell the unit, Aval, and
would make a decision "when the time was right". It said on
Monday it wanted to clarify its position.
"Dialogues have been entered into with these parties, in
order for the offers to be evaluated and a basis to be
established for a decision as to whether and at which price the
Raiffeisen Bank Aval could be sold," it said.
"In addition to the Ukraine, markets such as Hungary and
Slovenia are currently under special review and a withdrawal
from these markets cannot be excluded."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)