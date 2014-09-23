VIENNA, Sept 23 Raiffeisen Bank International's profit warning for 2014 will likely have an impact on results this year at Raiffeisenlandesbank Lower Austria-Vienna AG, it said on Tuesday.

RBI had warned late on Monday it expected a loss this year given hits from Ukraine and Hungary.

Regional landesbank Raiffeisenlandesbank Lower Austria-Vienna is the biggest single shareholder in RBI's unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank. It is also one of six Austrian banks undergoing a review of their balance sheets before the European Central Bank takes on direct supervision of big euro zone banks in November.

"Given this change in outlook from RBI a negative impact is expected on 2014 annual results after minorities (IFRS) at Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien AG," it said in a regulatory release.

(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)