VIENNA, Sept 23 Raiffeisen Bank International's
profit warning for 2014 will likely have an impact on
results this year at Raiffeisenlandesbank Lower Austria-Vienna
AG, it said on Tuesday.
RBI had warned late on Monday it expected a loss this year
given hits from Ukraine and Hungary.
Regional landesbank Raiffeisenlandesbank Lower
Austria-Vienna is the biggest single shareholder in RBI's
unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank. It is also one
of six Austrian banks undergoing a review of their balance
sheets before the European Central Bank takes on direct
supervision of big euro zone banks in November.
"Given this change in outlook from RBI a negative impact is
expected on 2014 annual results after minorities (IFRS) at
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien AG," it said in a
regulatory release.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)