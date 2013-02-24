VIENNA Feb 24 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International may have to write down more assets after writedowns helped to push the bank into its first quarterly loss in the fourth quarter.

"An end is not yet in sight. There could be more writedowns in the first and second quarters. However, I hope that things will calm down in the second half of the year," Chief Executive Herbert Stepic told Austria's Kurier newspaper.

Raiffeisen, one of eastern Europe's leading lenders, wrote off its remaining 29 million euros ($38 million) of goodwill on its Ukrainian unit in the fourth quarter, and another 10 million euros for other assets.

Asked whether Ukraine was still Raiffeisen's main worry, Stepic said: "Ukraine worries me much less than Hungary. The situation there is still, shall we say, clouded."

Hungary's banks have paid the highest bank tax in the European Union and suffered from various other punitive measures since the conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010.

"In Hungary, we will have to adapt our business to the difficult market conditions," Stepic said.

The CEO added that he planned to stay in his job until his contract ran out in 2015.

"I plan to serve out my term, unless a miracle happens - which I don't believe in - that the market stabilises so quickly that I can already leave a year earlier."

