VIENNA Feb 24 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International may have to write down more assets after
writedowns helped to push the bank into its first quarterly loss
in the fourth quarter.
"An end is not yet in sight. There could be more writedowns
in the first and second quarters. However, I hope that things
will calm down in the second half of the year," Chief Executive
Herbert Stepic told Austria's Kurier newspaper.
Raiffeisen, one of eastern Europe's leading lenders, wrote
off its remaining 29 million euros ($38 million) of goodwill on
its Ukrainian unit in the fourth quarter, and another 10 million
euros for other assets.
Asked whether Ukraine was still Raiffeisen's main worry,
Stepic said: "Ukraine worries me much less than Hungary. The
situation there is still, shall we say, clouded."
Hungary's banks have paid the highest bank tax in the
European Union and suffered from various other punitive measures
since the conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban
took power in 2010.
"In Hungary, we will have to adapt our business to the
difficult market conditions," Stepic said.
The CEO added that he planned to stay in his job until his
contract ran out in 2015.
"I plan to serve out my term, unless a miracle happens -
which I don't believe in - that the market stabilises so quickly
that I can already leave a year earlier."
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)